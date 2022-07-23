Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 80c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 80c

Assume that you encounter the following sentences in your reading. What is the chemical formula for each substance mentioned? (c) Hydrogen cyanide is a very poisonous gas.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're asked to provide the formula for boric acid. And per our naming rules, we've learned that if our name and an icy, that means the an ion must have ended in a. T. E. So for boric acid, this would be our board rate an ion. And we've learned that bore eight is B 033 minus. And in order to change this into its acidic form, we simply need to add an H. Plus to our board and we're going to need to balance out our equation in order to get our final formula. So to compensate for our plus three charge, we need to add a coefficient of three prior to our age plus. So that means our formula is going to be a church three B 03 and this is going to be our final formula for boric acid. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following binary molecular substances: (c) XeO3

803
views
Textbook Question

Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following binary molecular substances: (f) tetraphosphorus hexasulfide.

533
views
Textbook Question

Write the chemical formula for each substance mentioned in the following word descriptions (use the front inside cover to find the symbols for the elements you do not know). (d) The substance phosphorus trihydride, commonly called phosphine, is a toxic gas.

834
views
Textbook Question

(a) What is a hydrocarbon?

173
views
Textbook Question

(a) What is meant by the term isomer?

443
views
Textbook Question

(b) Among the four alkanes, ethane, propane, butane, and pentane, which is capable of existing in isomeric forms?

577
views