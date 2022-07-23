Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 81a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 81a

(a) What is a hydrocarbon?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone for this problem. It reads which of the following describes a hydrocarbon. Okay, so let's discuss some definitions here. An organic molecule is any molecule that contains both carbon and hydrogen. An organic molecule that contains a mixture of carbon and hydrogen alone is a hydrocarbon. Okay, so a hydrocarbon solely contains a mixture of carbon and hydrogen. So based off of our definitions here or answer choices. Answer choice. A A hydrocarbon is a compound made of hydrogen, carbon and oxygen. This is not correct. Okay, be a hydrocarbon is a compound made entirely of hydrogen and carbon. Okay, so this statement is correct because it contains only hydrogen and carbon. Let's look at the rest. See, a hydrocarbon is a compound that contains a O. H. Group. This is not correct. And D a hydrocarbon is any compound that contains hydrogen and oxygen. This is incorrect. So as you can see here, we said, a hydrocarbon is a compound made entirely of hydrogen and carbon. That's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following binary molecular substances: (f) tetraphosphorus hexasulfide.

533
views
Textbook Question

Write the chemical formula for each substance mentioned in the following word descriptions (use the front inside cover to find the symbols for the elements you do not know). (d) The substance phosphorus trihydride, commonly called phosphine, is a toxic gas.

834
views
Textbook Question

Assume that you encounter the following sentences in your reading. What is the chemical formula for each substance mentioned? (c) Hydrogen cyanide is a very poisonous gas.

481
views
Textbook Question

(a) What is meant by the term isomer?

443
views
Textbook Question

(b) Among the four alkanes, ethane, propane, butane, and pentane, which is capable of existing in isomeric forms?

577
views
Textbook Question

(a) What is a functional group?

175
views