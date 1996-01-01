Torricelli, who invented the barometer, used mercury in
its construction because mercury has a very high density,
which makes it possible to make a more compact barometer
than one based on a less dense fluid. Calculate the density
of mercury using the observation that the column of
mercury is 760 mm high when the atmospheric pressure is
1.01 * 105 Pa. Assume the tube containing the mercury is
a cylinder with a constant cross-sectional area.
