How to use this calculator

  • Pick the titration type. The Ka/Kb field switches automatically.
  • Enter analyte volume (mL) and concentration (M).
  • Enter titrant concentration and the volume added (mL).
  • Click Calculate. We identify the region and apply the correct formula.

Assumes 25 °C (pH + pOH = 14.00). Uses Henderson–Hasselbalch for buffer regions and hydrolysis at equivalence for weak systems.

Formula & Equation Used

  • Strong excess: [H⁺] = nexcess/Vtot or [OH⁻] = nexcess/Vtot
  • Buffer (WA+SB): pH = pKa + log([A⁻]/[HA])
  • Buffer (WB+SA): pOH = pKb + log([BH⁺]/[B]); pH = 14 − pOH
  • Equivalence (WA+SB): [OH⁻] ≈ √(Kb·CA⁻), Kb = Kw/Ka
  • Equivalence (WB+SA): [H⁺] ≈ √(Ka·CBH⁺), Ka = Kw/Kb

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example (WA + SB, pre-equivalence buffer)

25.0 mL 0.100 M acetic acid (Ka=1.8×10⁻⁵) + 12.5 mL 0.100 M NaOH.

  1. n(HA)=0.00250 mol; n(OH⁻)=0.00125 mol ⇒ buffer: HA left, A⁻ formed.
  2. pH = pKa + log(n(A⁻)/n(HA left)) = 4.74 + log(0.00125/0.00125) = 4.74.
  3. Using concentrations gives the same ratio because both are divided by Vtot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need Ka or Kb?

Only for weak systems: WA+SB needs Ka; WB+SA needs Kb. Strong–strong does not need either.

Q: Why can I use moles in Henderson–Hasselbalch?

Because both acid and base are in the same solution; dividing by the same volume cancels in the ratio.

Q: What about polyprotic acids/bases?

This version assumes monoprotic systems. For polyprotic titrations, additional equivalence points appear—coming soon.

