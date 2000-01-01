Back
Background
Balancing chemical equations is a fundamental skill in chemistry that ensures the law of conservation of mass is followed. This calculator helps students quickly and accurately find the correct coefficients to balance any chemical reaction, including complex molecules and polyatomic ions.
How to use the calculator
Fe + O2 = Fe2O3. Click "Balance" to see the balanced equation.
Formula & Equation Used
The calculator sets up a system of linear equations for each element:
- coefficients: unknown integers that multiply each chemical species in the equation
- atoms of element in compound: number of atoms of each element in each compound
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Problem:
Balance the chemical equation:
Fe + O2 = Fe2O3
Solution:
- Assign coefficients: a Fe + b O2 = c Fe2O3
- Write balance equations for each element:
- Choose the smallest whole number for c to solve the equations: Let c = 1, then from (1) a = 2 and from (2) 2b = 3 → b = 3/2
- To eliminate fraction, multiply all coefficients by 2: a = 4, b = 3, c = 2
- Write balanced equation:
4 Fe + 3 O2 = 2 Fe2O3