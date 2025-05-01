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General Chemistry flashcard sets
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- Intro to Crystal Field Theory quiz24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds15 Terms
- Crystal Field Theory: Octahedral Complexes definitions24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds15 Terms
- Crystal Field Theory: Octahedral Complexes quiz24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds15 Terms
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- Crystal Field Theory: Square Planar Complexes definitions24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds15 Terms
- Crystal Field Theory: Square Planar Complexes quiz24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds15 Terms
- Crystal Field Theory Summary definitions24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds15 Terms
- Crystal Field Theory Summary quiz24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds15 Terms