Boost your knowledge with General Chemistry Flashcards!
Discover the power of flashcards for fun and efficient studying.
Popular flashcards of the week
Classification of Matter definitions
1. Intro to General Chemistry
15 Terms
14 students found this helpful
Physical & Chemical Changes definitions
1. Intro to General Chemistry
15 Terms
51 students found this helpful
General Chemistry flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
469 Decks
- Isotopes definitions2. Atoms & Elements11 Terms1 student found this helpful
- Isotopes quiz #12. Atoms & Elements40 Terms
- Isotopes quiz #22. Atoms & Elements18 Terms
- Ions definitions2. Atoms & Elements15 Terms
- Ions quiz #12. Atoms & Elements40 Terms
- Ions quiz #22. Atoms & Elements1 Term
- Atomic Mass definitions2. Atoms & Elements12 Terms
- Atomic Mass quiz2. Atoms & Elements17 Terms
- Periodic Table: Classifications definitions2. Atoms & Elements15 Terms