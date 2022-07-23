Chapter 1, Problem 85
A 40-lb container of peat moss measures 14 * 20 * 30 in. A 40-lb container of topsoil has a volume of 1.9 gal. (b) How many bags of peat moss are needed to cover an area measuring 15.0 ft * 20.0 ft to a depth of 3.0 in.?
Water has a density of 0.997 g/cm3 at 25 °C; ice has a density of 0.917 g/cm3 at -10 °C. (a) If a soft-drink bottle whose volume is 1.50 L is completely filled with water and then frozen to -10 °C, what volume does the ice occupy? (b) Can the ice be contained within the bottle?
A 32.65-g sample of a solid is placed in a flask. Toluene, in which the solid is insoluble, is added to the flask so that the total volume of solid and liquid together is 50.00 mL. The solid and toluene together weigh 58.58 g. The density of toluene at the temperature of the experiment is 0.864 g/mL. What is the density of the solid?
Saline solution used in hospital contains 0.9% sodium chloride by mass. Calculate the number of grams of sodium chloride in 0.5 gal of saline solution if the solution has a density of 1.01 g/mL.
Gold is alloyed (mixed) with other metals to increase its hardness in making jewelry. (b) The relative amount of gold in an alloy is commonly expressed in units of carats. Pure gold is 24 carat, and the percentage of gold in an alloy is given as a percentage of this value. For example, an alloy that is 50% gold is 12 carat. State the purity of the gold jewelry in carats.
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (a) Air and water are both elements.