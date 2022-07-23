Textbook Question
Saline solution used in hospital contains 0.9% sodium chloride by mass. Calculate the number of grams of sodium chloride in 0.5 gal of saline solution if the solution has a density of 1.01 g/mL.
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Saline solution used in hospital contains 0.9% sodium chloride by mass. Calculate the number of grams of sodium chloride in 0.5 gal of saline solution if the solution has a density of 1.01 g/mL.
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (a) Air and water are both elements.