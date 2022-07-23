Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Chapter 1, Problem 21c
Chapter 1, Problem 21c

Label each of the following as either a physical process or a chemical process: (c) melting a piece of chocolate

Hi everyone today. We have a question asking if melting an ice cube is a physical or chemical process. So let's remember some definitions. A chemical process changes the composition. A physical process does not change composition, and when we're melting an ice cube, we are simply going from the solid form to the liquid so its composition is not changing and therefore it is a physical process. Thank you for watching. Bye.
