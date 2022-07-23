Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 21a,b
Chapter 1, Problem 21a,b

Label each of the following as either a physical process or a chemical process: (a) crushing a metal can (b) production of urine in the kidneys

1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical processes: A physical process involves changes in the state or appearance of a substance without altering its chemical composition, while a chemical process involves a change in the chemical composition of substances, resulting in the formation of new substances.
Consider the biological context: The production of urine in the kidneys is a biological process that involves the filtration of blood, reabsorption, and secretion to form urine.
Identify the nature of the process: In the kidneys, blood is filtered to remove waste products and excess substances, which are then excreted as urine. This involves physical separation and concentration of substances.
Determine if new substances are formed: Since the process involves the separation and concentration of existing substances without altering their chemical structure, it does not result in the formation of new chemical substances.
Conclude the classification: Based on the above analysis, classify the production of urine in the kidneys as a physical process, as it primarily involves physical changes rather than chemical changes.

Verified Solution

Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Process

A physical process involves changes in the state or appearance of a substance without altering its chemical composition. Examples include phase changes like melting, freezing, and evaporation. In these processes, the molecules remain the same, and no new substances are formed.
Physical Properties

Chemical Process

A chemical process involves the transformation of substances through chemical reactions, resulting in the formation of new substances with different properties. This includes processes like combustion, oxidation, and synthesis, where bonds between atoms are broken and formed, leading to a change in chemical identity.
Chemical Properties Example

Kidney Function

The kidneys play a crucial role in homeostasis by filtering blood to produce urine, which involves both physical and chemical processes. Filtration removes waste and excess substances, while reabsorption and secretion involve chemical changes to maintain electrolyte balance and pH levels in the body.
Logarithmic Functions
