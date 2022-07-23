Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Process A physical process involves changes in the state or appearance of a substance without altering its chemical composition. Examples include phase changes like melting, freezing, and evaporation. In these processes, the molecules remain the same, and no new substances are formed.

Chemical Process A chemical process involves the transformation of substances through chemical reactions, resulting in the formation of new substances with different properties. This includes processes like combustion, oxidation, and synthesis, where bonds between atoms are broken and formed, leading to a change in chemical identity.