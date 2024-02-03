Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 59b
Chapter 1, Problem 59b

(b) The recommended adult dose of Elixophyllin®, a drug used to treat asthma, is 6 mg/kg of body mass. Calculate the dose in milligrams for a 185-lb person.

Video transcript

Hello everyone today. With the following problem. The recommended adult dose of a certain drug to treat bacterial infections is 50 mg per kilogram of body mass. Calculate the dose in milligrams for a £226 person. So we can get the dose by simple, simply multiplying the mass of the person to the recommended dose. However, we have to convert that mass into pounds. So the dose in milligrams can be solved with the following equation. So we have our 50 milligram per kilogram dosage, which if you multiply by the conversion factor that 1 kg is equal to £2.205 and then multiplied by that final weight, which is £226 we can have our units cancel out and arrive at a dosage of 5124 mg or 5.1 24 times 10 to the third milligrams or answer twice D as our answer. And with that, we have solved the problem overall, I hope it helped. And until next time
