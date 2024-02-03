Chapter 1, Problem 59b
(b) The recommended adult dose of Elixophyllin®, a drug used to treat asthma, is 6 mg/kg of body mass. Calculate the dose in milligrams for a 185-lb person.
Carry out the following conversions: (d) 1.955 m3 to yd3
Carry out the following conversions: (e) $3.99/lb to dollars per kg
(a) How many liters of wine can be held in a wine barrel whose capacity is 31 gal?
(c) If an automobile is able to travel 400 km on 47.3 L of gasoline, what is the gas mileage in miles per gallon?
(d) When the coffee is brewed according to directions, a pound of coffee beans yields 50 cups of coffee (4 cups = 1 qt). How many kg of coffee are required to produce 200 cups of coffee?
(a) If an electric car is capable of going 225 km on a single charge, how many charges will it need to travel from Seattle, Washington, to San Diego, California, a distance of 1257 mi, assuming that the trip begins with a full charge?