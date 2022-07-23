Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 58e
Chapter 1, Problem 58e

Carry out the following conversions: (e) $3.99/lb to dollars per kg

Hello, everyone in this video, we're going to go ahead and convert the dollars per pound into euros per kilograms. So first we're given that It's going to be 2.68 dollars For every £1. Although the problem is that state that is going to be per one single pound like that number one. But we know that any number divided by one is equal to itself and that's why we all need to write that one. But I want to go ahead and include that. So it can make maybe the dimensional analysis equation make a little bit more sense and it'll flow nicer. So we're trying to convert that into euros per kilograms. And then in currency notation, euros is kind of like a more squared seat with two lines in the middle going horizontally. So per kilo grams. Alright, so starting off my dimensional analysis, I will use the given information Of $2.68 per £1. So we can see here that we're not only converting the currency unit but also the mass unit, it doesn't really matter which one you decide to go ahead and convert first. You definitely cannot do both at once because they're totally different. But we can start off with the currency because we're given this direct conversion, we're gonna go ahead and use that. And that's also what catches my eye. So I will decide to use that first. So I want to convert the dollars into euros. And because we're given this piece of information direct conversion, we can use that. So every $1 there's going to be €0.846. So once now we have our euros unit tackle down and again this is all being multiplied. I wanna go ahead tackle down the mass unit. So from pounds into kilograms. So I know that everyone kilogram there's going to be 2.20 pounds and you can see already that the dollar unit will be canceled and the pound unit will be canceled, leaving us with the euros on the top and kilograms on the bump just as we want. So putting all those values into my calculator, doing all that math. I know that I will get a Value of 4.99 and the units like I said euros on top and kilograms on the bottom. So euros per kilogram. And this is going to be my final answer for this problem.
