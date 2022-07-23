Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 59a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 59a

(a) How many liters of wine can be held in a wine barrel whose capacity is 31 gal?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that the average price of maple syrup in the United States is $31 a gallon, Convert this price €2 per leader, take $1 equals €0.846. So we need to remember the conversion factor one us gallon Equals 3.7 liters. And now that we have our conversion factor, we can start with our equation. So we're starting with $31 per one gallon and then we're going to multiply that by one gallon over three . L. And we're going to multiply that by zero point 846 € And that is over $1. And now our dollars are going to cancel out and our gowns are going to cancel out, leaving us with euros per leader And that equals six €.93 per leader. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Carry out the following conversions: (a) 0.105 in. to mm

431
views
Textbook Question

Carry out the following conversions: (d) 1.955 m3 to yd3

533
views
Textbook Question

Carry out the following conversions: (e) $3.99/lb to dollars per kg

481
views
Textbook Question

(b) The recommended adult dose of Elixophyllin®, a drug used to treat asthma, is 6 mg/kg of body mass. Calculate the dose in milligrams for a 185-lb person.

5721
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

(c) If an automobile is able to travel 400 km on 47.3 L of gasoline, what is the gas mileage in miles per gallon?

636
views
Textbook Question

(d) When the coffee is brewed according to directions, a pound of coffee beans yields 50 cups of coffee (4 cups = 1 qt). How many kg of coffee are required to produce 200 cups of coffee?

954
views