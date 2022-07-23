Chapter 1, Problem 39

If on a certain year, an estimated amount of 4 million metric tons (1 metric ton = 1000 kg) of nitrous oxide 1N2O2 was emitted worldwide due to agricultural activities, express this mass of N2O in grams without exponential notation, using an appropriate metric prefix.

