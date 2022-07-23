Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 19a
Chapter 1, Problem 19a

The radius of an atom of tungsten (W) is about 2.10 A . (a) Express this distance in nanometers (nm). Express this distance in picometers (pm).

1
Understand the conversion relationship: 1 Ångström (A) is equal to 0.1 nanometers (nm).
Identify the given value: The radius of the tungsten atom is 2.10 Å.
Set up the conversion: Multiply the given value in Å by the conversion factor to convert it to nm.
Perform the multiplication: 2.10 Å * 0.1 nm/Å.
The result of the multiplication will give you the radius in nanometers.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this case, we need to convert angstroms (A) to nanometers (nm). Knowing that 1 A equals 0.1 nm is essential for performing this conversion accurately.
Conversion Factors

Atomic Radius

The atomic radius is a measure of the size of an atom, typically defined as the distance from the nucleus to the outer boundary of the surrounding cloud of electrons. For tungsten, the atomic radius is given as 2.10 A, which provides insight into its size relative to other elements.
Atomic Radius

Metric Prefixes

Metric prefixes are used to denote multiples or fractions of units in the metric system. For example, 'nano-' denotes a factor of 10^-9. Understanding these prefixes is crucial for interpreting measurements and performing conversions between different scales, such as from angstroms to nanometers.
Metric Prefixes Usage
