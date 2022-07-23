Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 17
Chapter 1, Problem 17

A solid white substance A is heated strongly in the absence of air. It decomposes to form a new white substance B and a gas C. The gas has exactly the same properties as the product obtained when carbon is burned in an excess of oxygen. Based on these observations, can we determine whether solids A and B and gas C are elements or compounds?

Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that two unknown liquids A and B. Were reacted and produced a solid C. And liquid D. The products of the reaction are the same when acid is neutralized with the base. Can we tell with these observations whether liquid A liquid be solid C. And liquid D. R. Elements are compounds? Because when their reacted, the products of the reaction are the same. When the acid is neutralized with the base, we can tell if these are elements or compounds. So our answer here is yes. Okay, thank you for watching. Bye.
