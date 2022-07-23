Skip to main content
Chapter 1, Problem 19

In the process of attempting to characterize a substance, a chemist makes the following observations: The substance is a silvery white, lustrous metal. It melts at 649 °C and boils at 1105 °C. Its density at 20 °C is 1.738 g/cm3. The substance burns in air, producing an intense white light. It reacts with chlorine to give a brittle white solid. The substance can be pounded into thin sheets or drawn into wires. It is a good conductor of electricity. Which of these characteristics are physical properties, and which are chemical properties?

Hi everyone today. We have a question telling us that an unknown element was observed to have the following properties. One, it appears as a silvery liquid to it has a density of 13.53 g per centimeters cubed at room temperature three. It reacts with molecular iodine to produce a red solid Before it freezes at negative 38.83°C and boils at 356.73°C and five it forms a yellow solid when combined with dilute nitric acid, classify each property as physical or chemical. So, we need to remember some definitions here. Physical properties. We don't have to change the composition to observe chemical properties. We do have to change composition to observe. So now let's look at each of our options. It appears as a silver liquid. We don't have to change the composition to see that. So that is physical. two. It has a density of 13.53 g per cm cubed at room temperature. We don't have to change the composition to observe that. So it is physical. three. It reacts with molecular iodine to produce a red solid. We do have to change its composition to observe that because we are reacting it with another substance. So that is chemical before it freezes at negative 38.83 degrees Celsius. And boils at 356.73 degrees Celsius. We don't have to change its substance to have observed that. So that is physical. And lastly it forms a yellow solid one. Combined with dilute nitric acid. We are changing the composition there so that is chemical. And here are our answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Give the chemical symbol or name for each of the following elements, as appropriate: (a) rhenium

A solid white substance A is heated strongly in the absence of air. It decomposes to form a new white substance B and a gas C. The gas has exactly the same properties as the product obtained when carbon is burned in an excess of oxygen. Based on these observations, can we determine whether solids A and B and gas C are elements or compounds?
Zirconia, an oxide of zirconium, is often used as an affordable diamond substitute. Just like diamond, it is a colorless crystal which sparkles under sunlight. Which of the following physical properties do you think would help in differentiating between diamond and Zirconia—melting point, density, or physical state?

The radius of an atom of tungsten (W) is about 2.10 A . (b) How many tungsten atoms would have to be lined up to create a wire of 2.0 mm?

(a) Read the following description of the element zinc and indicate which are physical properties and which are chemical properties. Zinc melts at 420 °C. When zinc granules are added to dilute sulfuric acid, hydrogen is given off and the metal dissolves. Zinc has a hardness on the Mohs scale of 2.5 and a density of 7.13 g/cm3 at 25 °C. It reacts slowly with oxygen gas at elevated temperatures to form zinc oxide, ZnO.

(b) Which properties of zinc can you describe from the photo? Are these physical or chemical properties?

