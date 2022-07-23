Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 18
Chapter 1, Problem 18

Zirconia, an oxide of zirconium, is often used as an affordable diamond substitute. Just like diamond, it is a colorless crystal which sparkles under sunlight. Which of the following physical properties do you think would help in differentiating between diamond and Zirconia—melting point, density, or physical state?

Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that amethyst silicon dioxide are commonly used as a substitute to sapphire aluminum oxide, which of the fallen can be used to distinguish amethyst from sapphires. So let's first look at a melting points for amethyst, It has a melting point of 1713 degrees Celsius. For sapphire, It has a melting point of 72°C be appearance. They are commonly used to substitute sapphire. So appearance isn't going to help us see refractive index for amethyst. It is 1. for saff I It is 1.768 and those are too close for us to really distinguish them apart. So C is also incorrect. So our answer here is a melting point. Thank you for watching. Bye.
