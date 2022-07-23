Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown 14th Edition Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement Problem 53d
Chapter 1, Problem 53d

Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (d) in.3 to cm3

Hi everyone today. We have a question asking us to identify the conversion unit necessary to convert the following imperial units to metric units inches square. To decimate our square. So we need one Equals 2.54 cm one centimeter equals 10 To the negative 2nd m. And one deciMA eater Equals to the -1 m. And let's set up how that would look. So we have inches squared And that would be multiplied by 2.54 cm over one inch and that all would be squared. And we would multiply that By 10 to the negative 2nd m over one centimeter. And that would all be squared. And then we would multiply that by 10 to the negative one deciMA eaters over one m and that would all be squared. So our inches here are canceling out are centimeters are canceling out and our meters are canceling out, leaving us with Desa meters. So these are our final answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.
