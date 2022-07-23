Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 54c
Chapter 1, Problem 54c

Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (c) mi to km

Hi everyone today, we have a question asking us to determine the conversion factors necessary to convert the following metric units nanoseconds to milliseconds. So we first want to go to nana seconds, two seconds. So to do that, we're going to start out with our one nanosecond And we're going to multiply that by our 10 to the negative nine seconds over one nanosecond And that takes us two seconds and now we want to go to milliseconds. So to do that, we're going to multiply by one millisecond over 10 to the negative third seconds. So the conversion factors we used here was one nanosecond Equals 10 to the negative 9th seconds and one millisecond Equals 10 to the -3 seconds. So these are our conversion factors. Thank you for watching. Bye.
You have a graduated cylinder that contains a liquid (see photograph). Write the volume of the liquid, in milliliters, using the proper number of significant figures.

Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (c) km to ft

Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (d) in.3 to cm3

Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (d) ft3 to L.

(a) A bumblebee flies with a ground speed of 15.2 m/s. Calculate its speed in km/hr.

(b) The lung capacity of the blue whale is 5.0×103 L. Convert this volume into gallons.

