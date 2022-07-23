Chapter 1, Problem 54c
Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (c) mi to km
You have a graduated cylinder that contains a liquid (see photograph). Write the volume of the liquid, in milliliters, using the proper number of significant figures.
Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (c) km to ft
Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (d) in.3 to cm3.
Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (d) ft3 to L.
(a) A bumblebee flies with a ground speed of 15.2 m/s. Calculate its speed in km/hr.
(b) The lung capacity of the blue whale is 5.0×103 L. Convert this volume into gallons.