Chapter 10, Problem 69

A rigid vessel containing a 3:1 mol ratio of carbon dioxide and water vapor is held at 200 °C where it has a total pressure of 202.7 kPa. If the vessel is cooled to 10 °C so that all of the water vapor condenses, what is the pressure of carbon dioxide? Neglect the volume of the liquid water that forms on cooling.

