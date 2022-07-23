Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 69
Chapter 10, Problem 69

A rigid vessel containing a 3:1 mol ratio of carbon dioxide and water vapor is held at 200 °C where it has a total pressure of 202.7 kPa. If the vessel is cooled to 10 °C so that all of the water vapor condenses, what is the pressure of carbon dioxide? Neglect the volume of the liquid water that forms on cooling.

Related Practice
Textbook Question
A plasma-screen TV contains thousands of tiny cells filled with a mixture of Xe, Ne, and He gases that emits light of specific wavelengths when a voltage is applied. A particular plasma cell, 0.900 mm * 0.300 mm * 10.0 mm, contains 4% Xe in a 1:1 Ne:He mixture at a total pressure of 66.66 kPa. Calculate the number of Ne atoms in the cell and state the assumptions you need to make in your calculation.
Textbook Question
A piece of dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) with a mass of 20.0 g is placed in a 25.0-L vessel that already contains air at 50.66 kPa and 25 °C. After the carbon dioxide has totally sublimed, what is the partial pressure of the resultant CO2 gas, and the total pressure in the container at 25 °C?
Textbook Question
A sample of 5.00 mL of diethylether 1C2H5OC2H5, density = 0.7134 g>mL2 is introduced into a 6.00-L vessel that already contains a mixture of N2 and O2, whose partial pressures are PN2 = 21.08 kPa and PO2 = 76.1 kPa. The temperature is held at 35.0 °C, and the diethylether totally evaporates. (b) Calculate the total pressure in the container.
Textbook Question
At an underwater depth of 100 m, the pressure is 1.106 MPa. What should the partial pressure of oxygen be in the diving gas for the mole fraction of oxygen in the mixture to be 0.21, the same as in air?
Textbook Question
A quantity of N2 gas originally held at 531.96 kPa pressure in a 1.00-L container at 26 °C is transferred to a 12.5-L container at 20 °C. A quantity of O2 gas originally at 531.96 kPa and 26 °C in a 5.00-L container is transferred to this same container. What is the total pressure in the new container?
Textbook Question

A sample of 3.00 g of SO21g2 originally in a 5.00-L vessel at 21 °C is transferred to a 10.0-L vessel at 26 °C. A sample of 2.35 g of N21g2 originally in a 2.50-L vessel at 20 °C is transferred to this same 10.0-L vessel. (a) What is the partial pressure of SO21g2 in the larger container?

