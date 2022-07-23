Chapter 10, Problem 67

A piece of dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) with a mass of 20.0 g is placed in a 25.0-L vessel that already contains air at 50.66 kPa and 25 °C. After the carbon dioxide has totally sublimed, what is the partial pressure of the resultant CO2 gas, and the total pressure in the container at 25 °C?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 3m 3m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked