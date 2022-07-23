Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 67
Chapter 10, Problem 67

A piece of dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) with a mass of 20.0 g is placed in a 25.0-L vessel that already contains air at 50.66 kPa and 25 °C. After the carbon dioxide has totally sublimed, what is the partial pressure of the resultant CO2 gas, and the total pressure in the container at 25 °C?

Hey everyone we have a 15 liter gas canister containing Xenon gas. 100 tour 60°C is added With 10.5 g of solid iodine. We're going to assume that all iodine sublime is to a gas and calculate the partial pressure of I. D. And gas and the total pressure inside the canister. When he's the first one in the malls of iodine. Then we can plug it into the ideal gas wall to find the partial pressure of iodine. You have 10.5 grams of iodine and in one more of iodine you have the molar mass Which is 126 .90.4 grams. And this gives us 0.08 27 malls of iodine. Then I can put this into the ideal gas law which is P. B. Equals and R. T. And we can rearrange this is all for the pressure which is N. R. T. Divided by B. So we're looking for the pressure Number of Malls is 0.08. She's seven. Our value is 0.08 206 Leader sounds atmosphere. What about malls? I'm Calvin. The temperature is 60°C. We need to convert this to Calvin. We're gonna add 273 115. Get 333 115 Kelvin In the volume is 15 L. So if you plug this in we're gonna get pete People. 27 malls Time. to a six Leader sam's atmosphere a lot. About Malls times Calvin Times 333 .15 Kelvin. You got about 15 l definitely pressure. We're gonna get 0.151 atmosphere. Now I need to find the total pressure. Using a pressure pressure of I. D. And gas. We call that the total pressure. It's a pressure of gas one that's the pressure of gas too. So we're giving the partial pressure of xenon gas and torque. We're gonna need to convert this to atmosphere. We have 800 tour, We have 760 tour in one atmosphere. Just give us 1.05 atmosphere for the total pressure. The 1.05 atmosphere. 0.151 atmosphere. The total pressure It goes 1. atmosphere. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
Consider a mixture of two gases, A and B, confined in a closed vessel. A quantity of a third gas, C, is added to the same vessel at the same temperature. How does the addition of gas C affect the following: (a) the partial pressure of gas A?

The atmospheric concentration of CO2 gas is presently 407 ppm (parts per million, by volume; that is, 407 L of every 106 L of the atmosphere are CO2). What is the mole fraction of CO2 in the atmosphere?.

A plasma-screen TV contains thousands of tiny cells filled with a mixture of Xe, Ne, and He gases that emits light of specific wavelengths when a voltage is applied. A particular plasma cell, 0.900 mm * 0.300 mm * 10.0 mm, contains 4% Xe in a 1:1 Ne:He mixture at a total pressure of 66.66 kPa. Calculate the number of Ne atoms in the cell and state the assumptions you need to make in your calculation.
A sample of 5.00 mL of diethylether 1C2H5OC2H5, density = 0.7134 g>mL2 is introduced into a 6.00-L vessel that already contains a mixture of N2 and O2, whose partial pressures are PN2 = 21.08 kPa and PO2 = 76.1 kPa. The temperature is held at 35.0 °C, and the diethylether totally evaporates. (b) Calculate the total pressure in the container.
A rigid vessel containing a 3:1 mol ratio of carbon dioxide and water vapor is held at 200 °C where it has a total pressure of 202.7 kPa. If the vessel is cooled to 10 °C so that all of the water vapor condenses, what is the pressure of carbon dioxide? Neglect the volume of the liquid water that forms on cooling.
At an underwater depth of 100 m, the pressure is 1.106 MPa. What should the partial pressure of oxygen be in the diving gas for the mole fraction of oxygen in the mixture to be 0.21, the same as in air?
