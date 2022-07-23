Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is essential for calculating the number of gas particles in a given volume under specific conditions. In this problem, it will help determine the number of moles of the gas mixture in the plasma cell, which can then be converted to the number of atoms. Recommended video: Guided course 01:15 01:15 Ideal Gas Law Formula

Partial Pressure Partial pressure is the pressure that each gas in a mixture would exert if it occupied the entire volume alone. According to Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures, the total pressure of a gas mixture is the sum of the partial pressures of its individual components. This concept is crucial for calculating the contribution of neon (Ne) to the total pressure in the plasma cell, allowing for the determination of its mole fraction. Recommended video: Guided course 00:48 00:48 Partial Pressure Calculation