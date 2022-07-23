Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ideal Gas Law
The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is essential for calculating the number of gas particles in a given volume under specific conditions. In this problem, it will help determine the number of moles of the gas mixture in the plasma cell, which can then be converted to the number of atoms.
Recommended video:
Partial Pressure
Partial pressure is the pressure that each gas in a mixture would exert if it occupied the entire volume alone. According to Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures, the total pressure of a gas mixture is the sum of the partial pressures of its individual components. This concept is crucial for calculating the contribution of neon (Ne) to the total pressure in the plasma cell, allowing for the determination of its mole fraction.
Recommended video:
Partial Pressure Calculation
Mole Fraction
Mole fraction is a way of expressing the concentration of a component in a mixture, defined as the ratio of the number of moles of that component to the total number of moles of all components. In this scenario, knowing the mole fraction of neon in the gas mixture will enable the calculation of the total number of Ne atoms present in the plasma cell, based on the total number of moles derived from the Ideal Gas Law.
Recommended video: