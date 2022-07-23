Chapter 10, Problem 40c
An aerosol spray can with a volume of 125 mL contains 1.30 g of propane gas (C3H8) as a propellant. (c) The can's label says that exposure to temperatures above 50 °C may cause the can to burst. What is the pressure in the can at this temperature?
(b) Carbon dioxide makes up approximately 0.04% of Earth's atmosphere. If you collect a 2.0-L sample from the atmosphere at sea level (101.33 kPa) on a warm day 127 °C2, how many CO2 molecules are in your sample?
An aerosol spray can with a volume of 125 mL contains 1.30 g of propane gas (C3H8) as a propellant. (a) If the can is at 25 °C, what is the pressure in the can?
Chlorine is widely used to purify municipal water supplies and to treat swimming pool waters. Suppose that the volume of a particular sample of Cl2 gas is 8.70 L at 119.3 kPa and 24 °C. (b) What volume will the Cl2 occupy at STP?