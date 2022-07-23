Chapter 10, Problem 43b
Chlorine is widely used to purify municipal water supplies and to treat swimming pool waters. Suppose that the volume of a particular sample of Cl2 gas is 8.70 L at 119.3 kPa and 24 °C. (b) What volume will the Cl2 occupy at STP?
An aerosol spray can with a volume of 125 mL contains 1.30 g of propane gas (C3H8) as a propellant. (c) The can's label says that exposure to temperatures above 50 °C may cause the can to burst. What is the pressure in the can at this temperature?
Chlorine is widely used to purify municipal water supplies and to treat swimming pool waters. Suppose that the volume of a particular sample of Cl2 gas is 8.70 L at 119.3 kPa and 24 °C. (c) At what temperature will the volume be 15.00 L if the pressure is 116.8 kPa
Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 210.0 L that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23 °C. (b) What volume would the gas occupy at STP?
Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 210.0 L that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23 °C. (c) At what temperature would the pressure in the tank equal 15.2 MPa?