Chapter 10, Problem 41

A 50.0 g sample of solid CO2 (dry ice) is added at -100 °C to an evacuated (all of the gas removed) container with a volume of 5.0 L. If the container is sealed and then allowed to warm to room temperature 125 °C2 so that the entire solid CO2 is converted to a gas, what is the pressure inside the container?

