Ch.10 - Gases
Chapter 10, Problem 27b

(b) If a car tire is filled to a pressure of 220.6 kPa measured at 24 °C, what will be the tire pressure if the tires heat up to 49 °C during driving?

Hey everyone in this example, we have a sealed flask of Krypton gas with the pressure of 600 of mercury at initial temperature of 26°C, we need to calculate the final pressure of our gas if the flask is heated to a final temperature of 51°C. So because we have initial and final temperatures and pressures, we're going to recall our gay loose sacks law where we have the following formula, taking our initial pressure and multiplying it by our final temperature and setting that equal to our final pressure, multiplied by our initial temperature of our substance. So, plugging in what we know from our prompt, We are given our initial pressure of Krypton gas at of mercury And we're going to be multiplying this by our final temperature given in the prompt as 51°C, we should recall that we want our temperature to be in Kelvin. So we're going to add by 273.15 to convert to Kelvin. So continuing our formula, we're going to set this equal to our final pressure, which is what we're solving for here. And then we're going to multiply by the initial temperature given in the prompt as 26°C, which we would convert to Kelvin by adding to 73.15. So in our next line, what we should have is the product of our pressure by our parentheses and temperature here. So we would Convert this temperature from C to Kelvin and we would get 324.15 Kelvin multiplied by 600 of mercury. And that product gives us a value Of 1000 or sorry, 194, millimeters of mercury multiplied by degrees Celsius as our units. And we're setting this equal to the right hand side for our final pressure. Where we would convert that temperature on the right hand side to a value of 299.15 Kelvin and correction on the left hand side. We converted to kelvin. So it would be millimeters of Mercury times kelvin. Now. So to isolate for our final pressure, we're going to divide both sides by the temperature to 99. Kelvin. So kelvin temperature would cancel out on both sides and what we would get for our final pressure of our gas, Krypton is a value equal to 650 millimeters of mercury And this would be our final answer. To complete this example as the final pressure of our Krypton gas when it's raised to the temperature in the prompt given as 51°C. So what's boxed in is our final answer? I hope my explanation was clear. If you have any questions, leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
