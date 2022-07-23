Chapter 10, Problem 43c
Chlorine is widely used to purify municipal water supplies and to treat swimming pool waters. Suppose that the volume of a particular sample of Cl2 gas is 8.70 L at 119.3 kPa and 24 °C. (c) At what temperature will the volume be 15.00 L if the pressure is 116.8 kPa
Video transcript
Chlorine is widely used to purify municipal water supplies and to treat swimming pool waters. Suppose that the volume of a particular sample of Cl2 gas is 8.70 L at 119.3 kPa and 24 °C. (b) What volume will the Cl2 occupy at STP?
Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 210.0 L that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23 °C. (b) What volume would the gas occupy at STP?
Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 210.0 L that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23 °C. (c) At what temperature would the pressure in the tank equal 15.2 MPa?
Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 210.0 L that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23 °C. (d) What would be the pressure of the gas, in kPa, if it were transferred to a container at 24 °C whose volume is 55.0 L?