Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 43c
Chapter 10, Problem 43c

Chlorine is widely used to purify municipal water supplies and to treat swimming pool waters. Suppose that the volume of a particular sample of Cl2 gas is 8.70 L at 119.3 kPa and 24 °C. (c) At what temperature will the volume be 15.00 L if the pressure is 116.8 kPa

Video transcript

hi everyone for this problem, we're told to consider a 9.20 liter sample of bromine at 132.5 Kill a pascal's and 25 degrees Celsius, calculate the temperature at which the volume will be 12 liters at 121.1 killer pascal's. So in order to solve this problem, we're going to remember, we're going to need to remember the combined gas law which tells us that P one times V one over T one is equal to P two times V two over T two. And so the problem is, is asking us for the temperature at which the volume will be 12 liters at 121.1 killer pascal's. So we're looking to solve for T two here. And so when we rearrange this equation we're going to get T two is equal to P two times V two times T one Over P one times v one. So we can write out what we're given. And the problem so that we can see if we're missing anything and then we'll be ready to plug in. So we're told that our first pressure RP one is equal to 132.5 killer pascal's. Our volume V one is 9.20 leaders And our T one Is 25°C. We need to convert this to kelvin so we can add 273.15 to this and that will give us 298.15 Kelvin. So that's T one P Two We're told is 121 .1 Killer Pascal's and V two is 12 leaders. Okay, so we have everything so let's go ahead and plug in. So T two is going to equal RP two is 121.1 killer Pascal's times. V two 12 liters times T one Is .15 Kelvin over. P one 132.5 kill a pascal's Times v. 1 9.20 Leaders. Okay, So our t. two Once we solve it is going to equal 355.54, Sorry, 355.43 Calvin. And so since the temperature and the problem was given and Celsius, we're going to convert this to Celsius by subtracting 273.15 So T two and degrees Celsius is going to equal 82.3°C. This is our final answer and we're able to solve it. Using the combined gas law, I hope this was helpful
