Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 44d
Chapter 10, Problem 44d

Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 210.0 L that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23 °C. (d) What would be the pressure of the gas, in kPa, if it were transferred to a container at 24 °C whose volume is 55.0 L?

Step 1: We can use the ideal gas law to solve this problem. The ideal gas law is PV = nRT, where P is the pressure, V is the volume, n is the number of moles of gas, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is the temperature in Kelvin. However, since we are comparing the same gas under two different conditions, we can use the combined gas law which is (P1V1/T1) = (P2V2/T2).
Step 2: First, convert the temperatures from Celsius to Kelvin. The Kelvin temperature is the Celsius temperature plus 273.15. So, T1 = 23 °C + 273.15 = 296.15 K and T2 = 24 °C + 273.15 = 297.15 K.
Step 3: Substitute the known values into the combined gas law equation. P1 = 16,500 kPa, V1 = 210.0 L, T1 = 296.15 K, V2 = 55.0 L, and T2 = 297.15 K. We are solving for P2, the new pressure.
Step 4: Rearrange the equation to solve for P2. This gives P2 = (P1V1/T1) * (T2/V2).
Step 5: Plug in the known values and solve for P2. This will give you the new pressure of the gas in the smaller container at 24 °C.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in chemistry that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law allows us to predict how a gas will behave under different conditions.
Charles's Law

Charles's Law states that the volume of a gas is directly proportional to its temperature when pressure is held constant. This means that as the temperature of a gas increases, its volume also increases, and vice versa. In the context of the question, this law helps to understand how temperature changes affect gas pressure when the volume is altered.
Combined Gas Law

The Combined Gas Law combines Boyle's Law, Charles's Law, and Gay-Lussac's Law into a single equation, allowing for the calculation of the state of a gas when temperature, volume, and pressure change. It is expressed as (P1V1)/T1 = (P2V2)/T2. This law is particularly useful for solving problems where multiple variables change, as in the scenario presented in the question.
