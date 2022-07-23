Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in chemistry that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law allows us to predict how a gas will behave under different conditions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:15 01:15 Ideal Gas Law Formula

Charles's Law Charles's Law states that the volume of a gas is directly proportional to its temperature when pressure is held constant. This means that as the temperature of a gas increases, its volume also increases, and vice versa. In the context of the question, this law helps to understand how temperature changes affect gas pressure when the volume is altered. Recommended video: Guided course 02:10 02:10 Charles's Law