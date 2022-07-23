Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 19e
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 19e

The highest barometric pressure ever recorded was 823.7 torr at Agata in Siberia, Russia on December 31, 1968. Convert this pressure to (e) psi.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone today, we have a question asking us to convert the pressure 728.6 tours to P. S. I. So are important. Conversion factors are one atmosphere Equals 760 tour and one atmosphere equals .696. See, And now that we've got this information, we can put this into an equation. So we're going to start with our 728.6 tour and we're going to multiply that by one atmosphere over 760 tour, We're going to multiply that by .696 P. S. I. Over one atmosphere and our tours are going to cancel out and our atmospheres are going to cancel out And that's going to give us 14 0. P. S. I. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) The compound 1-iodododecane is a nonvolatile liquid with a density of 1.20 g>mL. The density of mercury is 13.6 g>mL. What do you predict for the height of a barometer column based on 1-iodododecane, when the atmospheric pressure is 749 torr?

654
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

The highest barometric pressure ever recorded was 823.7 torr at Agata in Siberia, Russia on December 31, 1968. Convert this pressure to (c) pascals.

792
views
Textbook Question

The highest barometric pressure ever recorded was 823.7 torr at Agata in Siberia, Russia on December 31, 1968. Convert this pressure to (d) bars.

822
views
Textbook Question

Perform the following conversions: (b) 0.685 bar to kilopascals

396
views
Textbook Question

Perform the following conversions: (d) 1.323 * 105 Pa to atmospheres

614
views
Textbook Question

Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (a) atmospheres.

389
views