Ch.10 - Gases
Chapter 10, Problem 20b

Perform the following conversions: (b) 0.685 bar to kilopascals

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us a pressure of 0.254 bars is equivalent to how many kill Pascal's. So we need our important conversion factors. One bar Equals 10 to the 5th pascal's And one killer pascal equals 10 to the third pascal's. So we're gonna start with our 0.254 bars And we're going to multiply that by 10 to the 5th pascal's over one bar, Times one Killer Pascal Over 10 to the 3rd pascal's and that's going to cancel out our bars and our pascal's leaving us with kilo pascal's and that equals 25.4 kill a pascal's. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
