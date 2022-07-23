Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 20d
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 20d

Perform the following conversions: (d) 1.323 * 105 Pa to atmospheres

Verified Solution
Video duration:
44s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone. So you were asking about 1.812 time sensitive 5th pascal two atmospheres Recall that one atmosphere. It goes 101,325 pascal. We have 1.812 Times 10 to the five ask out. And we have 101,325 pascal and one atmosphere. Just give us 1.788 atmosphere. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The highest barometric pressure ever recorded was 823.7 torr at Agata in Siberia, Russia on December 31, 1968. Convert this pressure to (d) bars.

822
views
Textbook Question

The highest barometric pressure ever recorded was 823.7 torr at Agata in Siberia, Russia on December 31, 1968. Convert this pressure to (e) psi.

476
views
Textbook Question

Perform the following conversions: (b) 0.685 bar to kilopascals

396
views
Textbook Question

Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (a) atmospheres.

389
views
Textbook Question

Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (b) torr.

488
views
Textbook Question

Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (c) inches of Hg.

550
views