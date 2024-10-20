Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Thermal Conductivity Thermal conductivity is a material's ability to conduct heat. Metals typically have high thermal conductivity, meaning they can transfer heat quickly from one part to another. In the context of the metal bar, the part exposed to sunlight absorbs heat and becomes hot, while the part in the dark remains cooler due to less heat absorption. Recommended video: Guided course 02:35 02:35 Thermal Equilibrium

Heat Transfer Heat transfer occurs through conduction, convection, or radiation. In this scenario, conduction is the primary mode, where heat moves from the hot part of the metal bar to the cooler part. When you touch the cooler part, it will feel cold because it has not absorbed heat from the environment, and the heat from your hand will flow into the metal, making it feel cooler. Recommended video: Guided course 02:19 02:19 Heat Capacity