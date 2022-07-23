Chapter 14, Problem 67a
What is the molecularity of each of the following elementary reactions? Write the rate law for each. (a) Cl2(g) → 2 Cl(g)
Based on their activation energies and energy changes and assuming that all collision factors are the same, rank the following reactions from slowest to fastest. (a) Ea = 45 kJ>mol; E = -25 kJ>mol (b) Ea = 35 kJ>mol; E = -10 kJ>mol (c) Ea = 55 kJ>mol; E = 10 kJ>mol
The temperature dependence of the rate constant for a reaction is tabulated as follows: Temperature (K) k 1M 1 s1 2 600 0.028 650 0.22 700 1.3 750 6.0 800 23 Calculate Ea and A.
(b) What is the difference between a unimolecular and a bimolecular elementary reaction?
What is the molecularity of each of the following elementary reactions? Write the rate law for each. (b) OCl-(aq + H2O(l) → HOCl(aq) + OH-(aq)
What is the molecularity of each of the following elementary reactions? Write the rate law for each. (c) NO(g) + Cl2(g) → NOCl2(g)
What is the molecularity of each of the following elementary reactions? Write the rate law for each. (a) 2 NO(g) → N2O2(g)