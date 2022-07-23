Textbook Question
What is the molecularity of each of the following elementary reactions? Write the rate law for each. (a) Cl2(g) → 2 Cl(g)
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What is the molecularity of each of the following elementary reactions? Write the rate law for each. (a) Cl2(g) → 2 Cl(g)
(b) What is the difference between a unimolecular and a bimolecular elementary reaction?
What is the molecularity of each of the following elementary reactions? Write the rate law for each. (c) NO(g) + Cl2(g) → NOCl2(g)
What is the molecularity of each of the following elementary reactions? Write the rate law for each. (b)
What is the molecularity of each of the following elementary reactions? Write the rate law for each.
(a) 2 NO(g) → N2O2(g)
(c) SO3(g) → SO2(g) + O(g)