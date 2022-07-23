Textbook Question
Consider the following equilibrium, for which Kp = 0.0752 at 480°C: 2 Cl2(g) + 2 H2O(g) ⇌ 4 HCl(g) + O2(g) (b) What is the value of Kp for the reaction Cl2(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ 2 HCl(g) + 1/2 O2(g)?
Consider the following equilibrium, for which Kp = 0.0752 at 480°C: 2 Cl2(g) + 2 H2O(g) ⇌ 4 HCl(g) + O2(g) (b) What is the value of Kp for the reaction Cl2(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ 2 HCl(g) + 1/2 O2(g)?
Consider the following equilibrium, for which 𝐾𝑝 = 0.0752 at 480°C: 2 Cl2(𝑔) + 2 H2O(𝑔) ⇌ 4 HCl(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) (a) What is the value of 𝐾𝑝 for the reaction 4 HCl(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 Cl2(𝑔) + 2 H2O(𝑔)?
The following equilibria were attained at 823 K:
CoO(s) + H2(g) → Co(s) + H2O(g) Kc = 67
CoO(s) + CO(g) → Co(s) + CO2(g) Kc = 490
Based on these equilibria, calculate the equilibrium constant for H2(g) + CO2(g) → CO(g) + H2O(g) at 823 K.