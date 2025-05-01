At 1000 K, 𝐾𝑝 = 1.85 for the reaction SO2(𝑔) + 12 O2(𝑔) ⇌ SO3(𝑔) (c) What is the value of 𝐾𝑐 for the reaction in part (b)?
Consider the following equilibrium, for which 𝐾𝑝 = 0.0752 at 480°C: 2 Cl2(𝑔) + 2 H2O(𝑔) ⇌ 4 HCl(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) (a) What is the value of 𝐾𝑝 for the reaction 4 HCl(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 Cl2(𝑔) + 2 H2O(𝑔)?
Key Concepts
Equilibrium Constant (Kp)
Le Chatelier's Principle
Reaction Quotient (Q)
Consider the following equilibrium, for which Kp = 0.0752 at 480°C: 2 Cl2(g) + 2 H2O(g) ⇌ 4 HCl(g) + O2(g) (b) What is the value of Kp for the reaction Cl2(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ 2 HCl(g) + 1/2 O2(g)?
Consider the equilibrium N2(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) + Br2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 NOBr(𝑔) Calculate the equilibrium constant 𝐾𝑝 for this reaction, given the following information at 298 K:
2 NO(𝑔) + Br2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 NOBr(𝑔) 𝐾𝑐 = 2.02
NO(𝑔) ⇌ N2(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) 𝐾𝑐 = 2.1×1030
Consider the following equilibrium: 2 H2(g) + S2(g) ⇌ 2 H2S(g) Kc = 1.08 × 107 at 700°C (c) Calculate the value of 𝐾𝑐 if you rewrote the equation H2(g) + 1/2 S2(g) ⇌ H2S(g)
The following equilibria were attained at 823 K:
CoO(s) + H2(g) → Co(s) + H2O(g) Kc = 67
CoO(s) + CO(g) → Co(s) + CO2(g) Kc = 490
Based on these equilibria, calculate the equilibrium constant for H2(g) + CO2(g) → CO(g) + H2O(g) at 823 K.