Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.15 - Chemical EquilibriumProblem 31
Chapter 15, Problem 31

Methanol (CH3OH) is produced commercially by the catalyzed reaction of carbon monoxide and hydrogen: CO(g) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g). An equilibrium mixture in a 2.00-L vessel is found to contain 0.0406 mol CH3OH, 0.170 mol CO, and 0.302 mol H2 at 500 K. Calculate Kc at this temperature.

Step 1: Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction: CO(g) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g).
Step 2: Identify the concentrations of each species in the equilibrium mixture. Use the formula \([\text{Concentration}] = \frac{\text{moles}}{\text{volume}}\) to calculate the concentrations: \([\text{CH}_3\text{OH}] = \frac{0.0406 \text{ mol}}{2.00 \text{ L}}\), \([\text{CO}] = \frac{0.170 \text{ mol}}{2.00 \text{ L}}\), \([\text{H}_2] = \frac{0.302 \text{ mol}}{2.00 \text{ L}}\).
Step 3: Write the expression for the equilibrium constant \(K_c\) for the reaction: \(K_c = \frac{[\text{CH}_3\text{OH}]}{[\text{CO}][\text{H}_2]^2}\).
Step 4: Substitute the calculated concentrations into the \(K_c\) expression: \(K_c = \frac{[\text{CH}_3\text{OH}]}{[\text{CO}][\text{H}_2]^2}\) using the values from Step 2.
Step 5: Simplify the expression to find the value of \(K_c\).
1
comments