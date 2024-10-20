Gaseous hydrogen iodide is placed in a closed container at 425 °C, where it partially decomposes to hydrogen and iodine: 2 HI(g) ⇌ H2(g) + I2(g). At equilibrium, it is found that [HI] = 3.53 × 10⁻³ M, [H2] = 4.79 × 10⁻⁴ M, and [I2] = 4.79 × 10⁻⁴ M. What is the value of Kc at this temperature?