Equilibrium Constant (Kp)

The equilibrium constant (Kp) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. A lower Kp value at a higher temperature, as seen in the question, suggests that the reaction favors the reactants, indicating that the formation of dimers is less favorable at elevated temperatures, which can imply an endothermic process.