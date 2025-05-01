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Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.15 - Chemical EquilibriumProblem 101
Chapter 15, Problem 101

Is water dimer formation endothermic or exothermic, given that the Kp for water dimer formation in the gas phase is 0.050 at 300 K and 0.020 at 350 K?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the relationship between equilibrium constant (Kp) and temperature. According to the van 't Hoff equation, the change in the equilibrium constant with temperature can provide insights into whether a reaction is endothermic or exothermic.
Step 2: Write the van 't Hoff equation: \( \ln \left( \frac{K_{p2}}{K_{p1}} \right) = -\frac{\Delta H^\circ}{R} \left( \frac{1}{T_2} - \frac{1}{T_1} \right) \), where \( K_{p1} \) and \( K_{p2} \) are the equilibrium constants at temperatures \( T_1 \) and \( T_2 \), respectively, \( \Delta H^\circ \) is the standard enthalpy change, and \( R \) is the gas constant.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the van 't Hoff equation. Use \( K_{p1} = 0.050 \) at \( T_1 = 300 \) K and \( K_{p2} = 0.020 \) at \( T_2 = 350 \) K.
Step 4: Analyze the sign of \( \Delta H^\circ \). If \( \Delta H^\circ \) is negative, the reaction is exothermic, meaning it releases heat. If \( \Delta H^\circ \) is positive, the reaction is endothermic, meaning it absorbs heat.
Step 5: Conclude based on the sign of \( \Delta H^\circ \). Since \( K_p \) decreases with increasing temperature, this suggests that the reaction is exothermic, as the equilibrium shifts to favor the reactants at higher temperatures.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dimer Formation

Dimer formation refers to the process where two molecules of a substance combine to form a larger, more complex molecule, known as a dimer. In the case of water, this involves two water molecules associating through hydrogen bonding. Understanding this process is crucial for analyzing the thermodynamics of the reaction, including whether it absorbs or releases energy.

Equilibrium Constant (Kp)

The equilibrium constant (Kp) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. A lower Kp value at a higher temperature, as seen in the question, suggests that the reaction favors the reactants, indicating that the formation of dimers is less favorable at elevated temperatures, which can imply an endothermic process.
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Endothermic vs. Exothermic Reactions

Endothermic reactions absorb heat from their surroundings, resulting in a decrease in temperature, while exothermic reactions release heat, increasing the temperature. The direction of heat flow is essential for determining the nature of the reaction. In the context of dimer formation, if the reaction is endothermic, it would require heat input, which aligns with the observed decrease in Kp with increasing temperature.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Section 11.5, we defined the vapor pressure of a liquid in terms of an equilibrium. (b) By using data in Appendix B, give the value of Kp for this reaction at 30 C.

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Textbook Question

In Section 11.5, we defined the vapor pressure of a liquid in terms of an equilibrium. (c) What is the value of Kp for any liquid in equilibrium with its vapor at the normal boiling point of the liquid?

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Textbook Question

In Section 11.5, we defined the vapor pressure of a liquid in terms of an equilibrium. (a) Write the equation representing the equilibrium between liquid water and water vapor and the corresponding expression for Kp.

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