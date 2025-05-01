The protein hemoglobin (Hb) transports O2 in mammalian blood. Each Hb can bind 4 O2 molecules. The equilibrium constant for the O2 binding reaction is higher in fetal hemoglobin than in adult hemoglobin. In discussing protein oxygen-binding capacity, biochemists use a measure called the P50 value, defined as the partial pressure of oxygen at which 50% of the protein is saturated. Fetal hemoglobin has a P50 value of 19 torr, and adult hemoglobin has a P50 value of 26.8 torr. Use these data to estimate how much larger Kc is for the aqueous reaction 4 O2(aq) + Hb(aq) ⇌ Hb(O2)4(aq) in a fetus, compared to Kc for the same reaction in an adult.