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Ch.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous EquilibriaProblem 40b
Chapter 17, Problem 40b

Assume that 30.0 mL of a 0.10 M solution of a weak base B that accepts one proton is titrated with a 0.10 M solution of the monoprotic strong acid HA. (b) What is the predominant form of B at the equivalence point?

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Identify the chemical reaction: B (weak base) reacts with HA (strong acid) to form BH^+ (conjugate acid of B) and A^- (conjugate base of HA).
Determine the equivalence point: At the equivalence point, the moles of HA added are equal to the moles of B initially present.
Calculate the moles of B initially present: Use the formula \( \text{moles} = \text{concentration} \times \text{volume} \) to find the moles of B.
At the equivalence point, all B is converted to BH^+: Since B is a weak base and HA is a strong acid, the reaction goes to completion, converting all B to BH^+.
Conclude the predominant form: At the equivalence point, the predominant form of B is BH^+, the conjugate acid of the weak base B.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Weak Base and Strong Acid Titration

In a titration involving a weak base and a strong acid, the weak base partially ionizes in solution, while the strong acid completely dissociates. At the equivalence point, the amount of acid added is stoichiometrically equivalent to the amount of base present, leading to the formation of the conjugate acid of the weak base.
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Strong Acid-Strong Base Titration

Equivalence Point

The equivalence point in a titration is the stage at which the number of moles of acid equals the number of moles of base. At this point, the solution contains only the products of the neutralization reaction, which for a weak base and strong acid titration, results in the formation of the conjugate acid of the weak base.
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At the Equivalence Point

Conjugate Acid

The conjugate acid is the species formed when a base accepts a proton. In this scenario, when the weak base B accepts a proton from the strong acid HA at the equivalence point, it transforms into its conjugate acid, which is the predominant form of B in the solution at that stage.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict whether the equivalence point of each of the following titrations is below, above, or at pH 7: (b) calcium hydroxide titrated with perchloric acid.

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Textbook Question

Predict whether the equivalence point of each of the following titrations is below, above, or at pH 7: (c) pyridine titrated with nitric acid.

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Textbook Question

Assume that 30.0 mL of a 0.10 M solution of a weak base B that accepts one proton is titrated with a 0.10 M solution of the monoprotic strong acid HA. (a) How many moles of HA have been added at the equivalence point?

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Textbook Question

How many milliliters of 0.0850 M NaOH are required to titrate each of the following solutions to the equivalence point: (b) 35.0 mL of 0.0850 M CH3COOH?

Textbook Question

Assume that 30.0 mL of a 0.10 M solution of a weak base B that accepts one proton is titrated with a 0.10 M solution of the monoprotic strong acid HA. (c) Is the pH 7, less than 7, or more than 7 at the equivalence point?

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Textbook Question

How many milliliters of 0.0850 M NaOH are required to titrate each of the following solutions to the equivalence point: (c) 50.0 mL of a solution that contains 1.85 g of HCl per liter?

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