Equivalence Point and pH

The equivalence point in a titration is the stage at which the amount of titrant added is stoichiometrically equivalent to the amount of substance in the sample. The pH at this point is influenced by the nature of the acid and base involved. In the case of titrating a weak base with a strong acid, the resulting solution will have a pH less than 7 due to the formation of a conjugate acid, which contributes to the acidity of the solution.