pH and pOH

pH is a measure of the hydrogen ion concentration in a solution, defined as the negative logarithm of the hydrogen ion concentration (pH = -log[H+]). A lower pH indicates a more acidic solution, while a higher pH indicates a more basic solution. The pOH is similarly defined for hydroxide ions, and the relationship between pH and pOH is given by the equation pH + pOH = 14 at 25°C.