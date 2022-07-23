The reaction SO 2 (g) + 2 H 2 S(g) ⇌ 3 S(s) + 2 H 2 O(g) is the basis of a suggested method for removal of SO2 from power-plant stack gases. The standard free energy of each substance is given in Appendix C. (a) What is the equilibrium constant for the reaction at 298 K? (c) If P SO2 = P H2S and the vapor pressure of water is 25 torr, calculate the equilibrium SO 2 pressure in the system at 298 K.