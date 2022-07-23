Hydrogen gas has the potential for use as a clean fuel inreaction with oxygen. The relevant reaction is2 H21g2 + O21g2 ¡ 2 H2O1l2Consider two possible ways of utilizing this reaction asan electrical energy source: (i) Hydrogen and oxygengases are combusted and used to drive a generator, muchas coal is currently used in the electric power industry;(ii) hydrogen and oxygen gases are used to generate electricity directly by using fuel cells that operate at 85 °C.(a) Use data in Appendix C to calculate ∆H° and ∆S° forthe reaction. We will assume that these values do notchange appreciably with temperature.