Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Chapter 2, Problem 83a

(a) What is a functional group?

Hi everyone for this problem. It reads which of the following characterizes a functional group. So when we hear the word functional group, what this is is we can group several millions of different molecules into subsets of similar functionality. And these similar functionalities are going to be consistent from one compound to another and it's easily recognizable. Okay, so looking at our answer choices here, we're looking for something that is describing a group atoms that's consistent from one compound to another and it groups molecules into subsets and based off of our answer choices A through D. The best characterization is answer choice C. A functional group is a group of atoms arranged in the same way and is consistent from one compound to another. Alright, looking at our other answer choices. Answer choice A where it says it's a group of atoms made up of carbon and hydrogen. This is not correct. That is a hydrocarbon. Okay. B They are arranged in the same way but change from one compound to another. This is not correct. And D. A group of atoms that is shared by all compounds. This is also not correct. So the best characterization is going to be answer choice C. That's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful
