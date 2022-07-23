Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Chapter 2, Problem 83b

(b) What functional group characterizes an alcohol?

Hello everyone today, we are being asked to find the specific group of atoms that identifies a carb oxalic acid. So a car, like silic acid, denoted as C. A. Is going to comprise of an R group that's attached to A carbon bonded to two oxygen's as well as a hydrogen. And so the arrangement that it forms is you're going to have a carbon that's double bonded to an oxygen as well as an oxygen bonded to a hydrogen and it looks like this. And so the specific group of atoms is going to be carbon, hydrogen and oxygen. I hope it's helped. And until next time.
