Chapter 2, Problem 98b

There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br 2 molecules, and the mass of a Br 2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br 2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (b) What is the mass of each isotope?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the isotopes of bromine involved. Bromine has two stable isotopes, Br-79 and Br-81, which are the most likely candidates for the peaks observed in the mass spectrum. Understand that the mass spectrum peaks represent the combinations of these isotopes in a Br<sub>2</sub> molecule. The possible combinations are Br-79/Br-79, Br-79/Br-81, and Br-81/Br-81. View full solution Calculate the theoretical mass of each Br<sub>2</sub> molecule combination: Br-79/Br-79 would have a mass of 79 u + 79 u, Br-79/Br-81 would have a mass of 79 u + 81 u, and Br-81/Br-81 would have a mass of 81 u + 81 u. Match these calculated masses to the peaks observed in the mass spectrum to determine which peak corresponds to which molecule combination. From the peak assignments, deduce the mass of each bromine isotope: Br-79 and Br-81.

