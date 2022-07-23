Chapter 2, Problem 98a

There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br 2 molecules, and the mass of a Br 2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br 2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (a) What is the origin of each peak (of what isotopes does each consist)?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Step 1: Understand that the mass spectrum of Br<sub>2</sub> is showing the masses of the different isotopes of bromine. The three peaks represent the three different combinations of isotopes that can form a Br<sub>2</sub> molecule. Step 2: Recognize that bromine has two isotopes: Br-79 and Br-81. The mass numbers of these isotopes are approximately 79 and 81 respectively. View full solution Step 3: Realize that the second peak in the mass spectrum (159.834 amu) represents the mass of a Br<sub>2</sub> molecule made up of one Br-79 atom and one Br-81 atom. This is because the sum of the mass numbers of Br-79 and Br-81 is approximately 160, which is close to the mass of the second peak. Step 4: Understand that the relative size of the peak (0.4999) indicates the relative abundance of Br<sub>2</sub> molecules made up of one Br-79 atom and one Br-81 atom. This is the most common combination of isotopes in a Br<sub>2</sub> molecule, which is why the second peak is the largest. Step 5: Remember that the mass spectrum does not provide the exact masses of the isotopes, but rather their approximate masses. The exact masses of the isotopes can be determined using more precise methods.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

Video duration: 2m 2m Play a video:

0 Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked